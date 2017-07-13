OKLAHOMA CITY – Relief from the heat is on the way!

This evening, temperatures will stay in the 80s under fair skies.

A cold front is expected to move into the northern portion of the state late Thursday night. That front brings a slight chance for a few showers across that area, but most the state will be dry.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s across the state.

The cold front will continue to move south across the state, which could spark a few storms.

On Saturday, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the lower 90s following that cold front with a moderate chance for showers.

The heat dome returns next week. Stay cool, take care of yourself, each other, and your pets!