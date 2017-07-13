“Somebody could have been seriously hurt,” Stillwater residents upset over tree causing problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - A group of residents want to uproot what they're calling a dangerous problem.

Stillwater residents say a large tree limb came crashing down close to homes and this isn't the first time it's happened.

“I was walking around the corner, just got my mail and heard a 'crash' and 'bam,'” said Terry Broadwater.

“All of a sudden I heard this crackling sound,” said Ilias Albers.

It's a sound all too familiar for the Stillwater neighborhood.

"I ran outside and saw basically this whole street covered," said Albers.

A massive branch fell from a pecan tree Wednesday and blocked the road.

“It's getting old, and it might be starting to die,” Broadwater said.

Residents said the giant limb came within feet of homes, cars, and even people.

“The way it all fell, somebody could have been seriously hurt,” said Albers

Thankfully, no one was injured but Albers said this isn't the first time a branch has crashed to the ground from this tree.

“June 26 is when it actually happened, then two months ago was when the second time it happened, obviously the third time was yesterday,” he said.

In fact, it's been happening so much lately, residents say they weren't surprised when another limb broke off this week.

“Kind of figured that was going to happen since they cut those limbs off and the tree was out of balance,” said Broadwater.

City crews removed the large limb from the road.

They've trimmed up the tree before but now residents would like to see the entire tree gone and the city seems to be listening to their concerns.

“The City removed the limbs today or earlier today. And now we're working with a contractor to schedule a time to come out and remove that tree from the right of way,” said Meagan Kascsak, Stillwater communication coordinator.

Neighbors just hope it happens quickly.

So far, the city doesn't have an exact date on when the tree will be removed.