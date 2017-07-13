× Sooners Picked by Media to Win Big 12

Oklahoma is the pick by the media to win the Big 12 football championship this season.

The Big 12 preseason media poll was released on Thursday, with the Sooners picked to win and Oklahoma State picked to finish second.

OU has won 10 Big 12 championships in the last 17 seasons.

This season the Big 12 championship game returns, set for the first weekend in December in Arlington, Texas.

The game will feature the top two finishers in the Big 12 standings.

Here is the complete preseason poll list:

2017 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)