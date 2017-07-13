Sooners Picked by Media to Win Big 12

Oklahoma is the pick by the media to win the Big 12 football championship this season.

The Big 12 preseason media poll was released on Thursday, with the Sooners picked to win and Oklahoma State picked to finish second.

OU has won 10 Big 12 championships in the last 17 seasons.

This season the Big 12 championship game returns, set for the first weekend in December in Arlington, Texas.

The game will feature the top two finishers in the Big 12 standings.

Here is the complete preseason poll list:

2017 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

 

  1. Oklahoma (19)                      303
  2. Oklahoma State (12)              294
  3. Kansas State (1)                    231
  4. Texas                                    213
  5. TCU                                      202
  6. West Virginia                         183
  7. Baylor                                   129
  8. Texas Tech                            85
  9. Iowa State                             83
  10. Kansas                                37