Troopers searching for car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. – Troopers are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, July 9, investigators say 64-year-old Randall Whitehorn was stuck by a car while walking on Hwy 177, near the Otoe-Missouri Tribal Casino and Complex in Noble County.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle left the scene without helping or checking on Whitehorn.

Sadly, Whitehorn died from the impact.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they believe the vehicle involved in the accident is a 1992 to 1995 Mercury Sable or Ford Taurus. While the color of the car is unknown, investigators say the vehicle likely has damage to the passenger’s side front headlight assembly and the passenger’s side mirror.

If you have any information on the case, call OHP Traffic Homicide investigators at 866-OHP TIPS.