Country superstar Garth Brooks makes surprise visit to Oklahoma City Children's Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY–The much-anticipated return of Oklahoma’s own Garth Brooks is happening this weekend!

The country music superstar will hold four concerts in Oklahoma City starting Friday night.

Before he hit the stage, he visited some young fans.

Brooks toured the Oklahoma City Children’s Hospital Child Life Zone Friday afternoon.

It is a place where the small patients can have fun and forget about their problems and ailments.

He took pictures, shared stories, made the kids laugh and signed autographs.

If you are attending one of his shows, you are advised to arrive at least two hours early.