Father arrested for child abuse after allegedly squeezing infant, fracturing 20 ribs

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A man is behind bars after being accused in a horrific case of child abuse.

Investigators say that 25-year-old Daniel Nixon brought his 1-month-old daughter to a Florida hospital on Tuesday for digestive problems and a bruise to her leg.

According to WFLA, while doctors were checking the child, they discovered that the infant suffered from 20 rib fractures.

After interviewing Nixon, detectives say he admitted to squeezing the baby two different times because she was crying and ‘he was frustrated.’

Nixon was arrested on one count of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

Investigators say the baby is out of the hospital and is staying with a family member.