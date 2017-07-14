Gwen Stefani makes surprise stop at Oklahoma nail salon

MADILL, Okla. – Employees at an Oklahoma nail salon got a big surprise Friday!

Gwen Stefani stopped by to get her nails done at Luxury Nails in Madill.

An employee posted a picture to the salon’s Facebook page saying, “Thank you Stefani Gwen, we are honor to have you at Luxury nail in Madill Oklahoma.”

Don Nyguyen was even lucky enough to get a picture with her!

Employees say Stefani did neon shellac orange nails and a pedicure to match.

Stefani is dating Oklahoma native and country music star Blake Shelton.

Dozens of people took to the salon’s Facebook to post about the exciting encounter:

Luxury Nail is located in Madill, Oklahoma at 802 N 1st Street.