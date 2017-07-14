Just one more day before we see some relief from the heat!

1 more hot day before we see some relief from the heat!

Highs peak today in the upper 90s and low 100s!

A front will move into northern Oklahoma and stall out.

Storms will spark along this boundary this afternoon and evening.

A few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

The heat dome will temporarily slide east this weekend bringing brief relief from the heat.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The clouds and northeasterly winds will help cool temperatures by 10 degrees.

The heat dome returns next week.

Stay cool, take care of yourself, each other, and your pets!