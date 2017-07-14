× Member of street gang arrested after allegedly shooting 30 rounds into Oklahoma officer’s home

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. – A member of a street gang was taken into custody for the drive-by shooting of a police officer’s home earlier this week.

Authorities say Leslie Kebay Thomas was wanted in connection to the drive by shooting of a the home of an Altus police officer in the early morning hours of July 10.

Investigators allege that Thomas, who is a member of the 107 Hoover Criminal Street Gang, shot 30 rounds into the officer’s home.

Thomas was already wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation for possession of controlled dangerous substances.

On July 13, the U.S. Marshals tracked Thomas to a home in Altus and took him into custody.