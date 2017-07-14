Oklahoma photographer talks about capturing images of rare species

OKLAHOMA CITY – Joel Sartore has photographed for National Geographic for more than 20 years.

To date, he has traveled to nearly 40 countries and photographed 6,500 different species. He photographed several animals at the Oklahoma City Zoo that are listed as endangered species.

Now, the zoo and the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority are hosting a ‘sneak peek’ event featuring his work in the new documentary “Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark.”

The event is free and will be held Saturday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the zoo’s education center auditorium.

Sartore will be signing his book, “National Geographic The Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals” at the zoo’s Safari Gift Shop after the event.