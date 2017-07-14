Oklahoma residents report morning earthquake

OKLAHOMA – KFOR phone lines lit up Friday morning with residents across Oklahoma reporting an earthquake.
According to the USGS, a 4.2 magnitude quake struck near Stroud, Oklahoma around 8:47 a.m. Friday.
We have received reports from Sulphur to Tulsa from people saying they felt it.
Shortly after the 4.2 earthquake, another earthquake was recorded in the same area.
The USGS reports a 3.8 magnitude quake struck around 9:04 a.m.
A third earthquake struck in the same area at 9:17 a.m.. USGS officials say that one was a 3.7 magnitude.
Around 9:55 a.m., a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was also recorded in Stroud.