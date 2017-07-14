Oklahoma residents report morning earthquake

OKLAHOMA – KFOR phone lines lit up Friday morning with residents across Oklahoma reporting an earthquake.

According to the USGS, a 4.2 magnitude quake struck near Stroud, Oklahoma around 8:47 a.m. Friday.

We have received reports from Sulphur to Tulsa from people saying they felt it.

Shortly after the 4.2 earthquake, another earthquake was recorded in the same area.

The USGS reports a 3.8 magnitude quake struck around 9:04 a.m.

A third earthquake struck in the same area at 9:17 a.m.. USGS officials say that one was a 3.7 magnitude.

Around 9:55 a.m., a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was also recorded in Stroud.

There was definitely an earthquake! — Christopher Campbell (@mrcleanosu) July 14, 2017

Uhhhhhh….. that earthquake was something! — Samantha Prieb (@Sammie3086) July 14, 2017

Shake, rattle, roll! Another strong earthquake felt here in Oklahoma. Been awhile since we had one that strong. — Josh Chesser (@OrionJchess) July 14, 2017

Idk, I feel like it has been awhile since OK had its last decent earthquake before this one. — Matthew Gaylor (@MatthewGaylor) July 14, 2017

Just a little #Earthquake this morning in Oklahoma ! — Jen Hill (@jennybhill) July 14, 2017

Anyone else feel that earthquake just now in the Oklahoma area? 😨 I was packing for #TokyoInTulsa #earthquake #OklahomaEarthquake — Amy Yoon-iams (@Kunn0ichiL3g3nd) July 14, 2017

Had to open twitter to confirm that earthquake lol — T. R. (@TamyiaKnowss) July 14, 2017

That earthquake was wild 👀 — laura shodall (@south_bae) July 14, 2017