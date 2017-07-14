Patient files dumped after Texas doctor arrested in connection to overdose deaths

SHERMAN, Texas – A worker at a Texas clinic says patient records were thrown in a dumpster after federal prosecutors charged a doctor with writing unnecessary prescriptions.

On Monday, 56-year-old Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested on charges that include conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Prosecutors contend that Diamond began issuing prescriptions in 2010 that had no legitimate medical purpose. The prescriptions were for drugs such as hydrocodone and morphine.

As a result of those prescriptions, officials say seven patients died from overdoses.

Authorities say three of the overdose deaths occurred in Texas, while the other four patients who died lived in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma patients who died were from Ardmore, Idabel, Hugo and Yukon.

Now, workers say they are worried about the personal information of their patients.

An anonymous worker at the clinic says that she found piles of Diamond’s papers thrown into their dumpster on Thursday morning.

“I just seen piles of patient paperwork,” she told KXII. “There was information on there such as prescriptions, date of birth, socials, patients’ names.”

She says she immediately called police, who contacted a federal agency about the records.

“It needs to be protected so I am concerned someone will come snooping for it or the dumpster coming and taking it,” she said. “It’s your health information and not everyone needs to know that so I’d definitely be upset.”