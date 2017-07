OKLAHOMA CITY – Country music superstar Garth Brooks returned to Oklahoma City Friday to perform.

“And that’s the one message that Oklahoma sends better than any place on the planet, is you have friends, you have family,” said Brooks. “The fact this is home, you take a lot of pride in it and you want this one to be the biggest one and best one of all the zones.”

Thousands attended his concert Friday and more are expected to attend his Saturday concert!