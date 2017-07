OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Church’s Chicken on the city’s southwest side.

According to the police report, three armed men entered the restaurant near S.W. 29th St. and Walker wearing masks and hoodies.

The suspects pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.