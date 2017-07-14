× Report: Okla. schools listed among worst in nation

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new report from a real estate data website has a put a negative spotlight on certain Oklahoma schools.

Ten Oklahoma schools have made it on a list of the “Worst 100 Public Schools In America” comprised by NeighborhoodScout.com, including three in the Oklahoma City Public School District alone.

The three schools considered among the worst are F.D. Moon Elementary School, Centennial Middle School, and Martin Luther King Elementary School. The schools were ranked 11, 18, and 19, respectively on this list.

According to NeighborhoodScout.dom, a number factors were considered as criteria including federally mandated test scores, school enrollment and funding.

Newschannel 4 spoke to Oklahoma state superintendent Joy Hofmeister who admits she’s not surprised the three schools were ranked the worst according to report.