× Report: Thunder Agree to Deal With Nick Collison

A report from Yahoo Sports on Friday indicates the Oklahoma City Thunder have reached agreement with veteran forward Nick Collison.

It’s a one-year contract according to the report and Collison will make the 2017-18 season his final season in the NBA, completing a 15-year career all with the same franchise.

Collison was drafted out of Kansas in 2003 by the Seattle Supersonics and stayed with the team until their move to OKC in 2008.