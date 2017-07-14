Report: Thunder Agree to Deal With Nick Collison

Photos courtesy of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suggested caption: Oklahoma City Thunder players Nick Collison, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka and Russell Westbrook wear the team’s new sunset-colored alternate jersey, which will debut on-court on Sunday, Nov. 1. The new uniform’s bold color pairs with “OKC” in navy block lettering on the front to showcase the team’s hometown pride and reflect the saturated, blended colors of the Oklahoma skies at sunset. This marks the fifth Thunder uniform in regular rotation.
A report from Yahoo Sports on Friday indicates the Oklahoma City Thunder have reached agreement with veteran forward Nick Collison.
It’s a one-year contract according to the report and Collison will make the 2017-18 season his final season in the NBA, completing a 15-year career all with the same franchise.
Collison was drafted out of Kansas in 2003 by the Seattle Supersonics and stayed with the team until their move to OKC in 2008.