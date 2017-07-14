× Reports: Nick Collison to sign 1-year deal to end career with the Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular face on the Thunder’s roster will seemingly end his career where it all began.

The Vertical reports that free agent Nick Collison will sign a one-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder before retiring at the end of next season.

Collison was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the first round of the 2003 NBA Draft from the University of Kansas.

He spent four years in Seattle before the team moved to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder.

Although his time on the court has diminished during the last couple of seasons, Collison has still been a vocal part of the team on-and-off the court.

While his teammates were on a mission to help Russell Westbrook win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, Collison played along in a series of videos that made fun of his age.