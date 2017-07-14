Search intensifies for missing Oklahoma mother, three children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- The case has gone cold and the anxiety is growing.

"You try not to fear the worst or think bad things but if you don't know, it makes you nervous and scared," David Corsaut told NewsChannel 4.

On July 3, Corsaut was supposed to meet with his ex-wife, Destiny Corsaut, to pick up their three children.

But when he went to her apartment, his daughters and Destiny were gone.

"The father found the apartment with the door open. It appeared it had been disturbed in some way. We have no reason to believe that Destiny or the children are in danger," said Chickasha police Sgt. John Steel.

Chickasha police are now asking for help from the OSBI and FBI.

Leads in three states have yielded no clues into their disappearance.

"We have theories out the wazoo right now but I don't want to choose those in a direction we don't need to go," Sgt. Steel said.

David is praying for their safe return and is anxious to celebrate one of his little girls' birthday.

"We have her presents ready," he said. "So if she's watching, we got em' as soon as it gets figured out, we can have her birthday."

Police did find Destiny's car, cell phone and purse at the apartment but all three car seats are missing.

With no witnesses, authorities are pleading with the public for any information that may lead to their safe return.

"The biggest thing is we want her to come forward and let us know that she and the children are okay," said Sgt. Steel.