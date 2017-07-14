× Soon-to-be mother says she has gone days without electricity, water at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A pregnant metro woman living on the city’s south side is demanding her rent back after going without electricity and sometimes water. Now, she says she is facing eviction.

In May, Crystal Schube moved into the Country Club Apartments, now the Creekside Apartments, hoping for a safe home to raise her child, who is due in July.

“A place where I can lay my head down, a cool place where I can be able to eat,” Schube said.

She said she started going days without power near the end of June. Since July 5, she says there had been no power whatsoever. She also said she went two days this week without water.

“I get so hot that I just pour down sweat,” Schube said. “You can’t sleep like that. You just can’t sleep like that in a hot house.”

She said her property manager ignored her pleas for help.

“I told her, ‘I have no electricity.’ She said, ‘Well, I want you out. You won’t have no electricity. You can go find a new place with electricity,'” Shube said.

The tenants of the apartment complex were given a notice to vacate by July 22 because of a change in management. However, Schube said the manager wants her out sooner. She was served with a court summons on which the property manager claims she owes $443.74.

“I paid my rent all the way up to June and July,” Schube said.

Now she just wants the money she said she already paid.

“I’m trying to get my money back for July, June, because my electric was off in June,” Schube said.

Desperate for help, she contacted NewsChannel 4. We visited her apartment and found the power was out Friday morning.

After we left, we called the Creekside Apartments property manager. By the time we got in contact with her, the power was back on, but she contends it wasn’t off.

“Nothing has been off for a long time, or stayed off for a long time,” the property manager said.

She declined to meet us in person, saying she didn’t have time, but said over the phone that she couldn’t comment on Schube’s rent money.

But Schube said she did get a response.

“She told me I’m not getting it,” Schube said, adding that she wouldn’t tell her why.

There are rights for renters who aren’t provided basic utilities. Those can be found in Oklahoma’s Landlord Tenant Act.