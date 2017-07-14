Thousands flood downtown for a weekend of Garth Brooks, 20 years in the making

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - If the thousands of fans who braved the seas of humanity Friday evening are any indication about Garth Brooks' draw, then a weekend of four shows should be something to see.

Country music star Garth Brooks and his fellow musician wife, Trisha Yearwood, kicked off their series of shows at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in downtown Oklahoma City Friday evening. Two shows Friday and two more on Saturday.

"I can’t tell you how great it feels to be home, it feels so good," said Brooks, the Yukon-native, during a press conference prior to his Friday evening show.

"It’s been a long, long journey on this tour; we’re approaching three years on this tour. We’ll be done in December with the North American leg of it. It just seems like it’s been forever to get here so it just feels so good to finally be back home."

The last time Brooks performed in Oklahoma City was in 1997. So why did it take 20 years -- and then some -- for the 2016 Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year to get back to doing a show in Oklahoma City?

“You just don’t want that one thing — we talk about this all the time," he said, turning towards his wife. "That fear of ‘Coming to Oklahoma City! Garth Brooks!' And somebody goes, ‘Oh, God, again?! Wasn’t he just here, six months ago?’ So you want it to be as special for them as it is for you."

And for the thousands of fans who caught the two shows Friday evening, by all appearances, it was something special.