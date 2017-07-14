“To me, that’s making it,” Garth Brooks talks about life through his music career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Garth Brooks was back in Oklahoma City Friday to perform in front of thousands at the Chesapeake Arena.

Garth announced several years ago he was going into retirement. He said his kids played a major role in that decision which made it less difficult to leave the music industry.

"Because when you're leaving something you love, and as much as a love of music, nothing can compare to being a dad. It was like you were going from something that was cool to something that was cooler," Garth said.

For Garth, making it big wasn't about the fame.

"I think making it is, just hopefully being better tomorrow than you were today. To me, that's making it," he said. "The first time that you see somebody singing your stuff and mouthing your stuff, I think that's cool."

And he's hoping he's made a difference in somebody's life throughout his career.

"There are little moments that make you think that maybe you've had something to do with something that might make some kind of difference in somebody's life, that's a sweet thing," he said.