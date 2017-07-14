Tower Theatre celebrates 80th anniversary with popular classic movie “Sound of Music”

OKLAHOMA CITY – The parking lot will be alive with the Sound of Music while the Tower Theatre undergoes some renovations. It’s a way to celebrate this recording breaking history that still stands today.

“The Sound of Music is probably one of the most significant films in Tower’s history. It ran for 82-consecutive weeks which if you’re counting, that’s more than a year straight and apparently reached more than 200,000 Oklahomans,” Stephen Tyler, managing partner for Tower Theatre said.

That means it was at the theater for a year and a half, making it the longest running film in Oklahoma history. It opened in April of 1965 and was supposed to close on June 23 of that year, but moviegoers couldn’t get enough.

So much so, a 20th Century Fox representative came to Oklahoma City to award the then owners about the accomplishment.

“I remember walking down here on a nice summer evening and having a great time,” Dr. Terry Clark, a retired UCO professor, said.

Terry Clark went to see the musical film in 1965.

He lived two blocks away and walked there with his new bride.

“It was a time of love in spite of increasing problems in Vietnam,” Dr. Clark said.

Which could be why this heartwarming film outlasted the rest in our state.

And it’s a landmark year for Tower.

“Just caught that July 15, 1937 was the grand opening, and I was like, ‘oh, hey. That’s like, in a month and that’s the 80th anniversary and we have to do something,” said Tyler.

They hoped to show it indoors, but renovations are preventing that. So, they’re taking it to their parking lot across the street on 23rd.

“I hope it’s a carnival over there. Or people singing or in costume or doing whatever,” said Tyler.

Even nearby bars will be in the Sound of Music spirit with themed cocktails, some with a toast to that famous nun, “Maria.”

