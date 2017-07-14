× Tulsa police officer acquitted of manslaughter is resigning from department

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma police officer acquitted of manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in Tulsa is resigning.

Last year, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby was arrested and charged with manslaughter after she shot and killed Terence Crutcher.

She says she fired her gun when Crutcher did not obey her commands and she thought he was reaching into his vehicle for something.

Earlier this year, a jury found her not guilty of manslaughter related to Crutcher’s death.

The Tulsa Police Department announced that Shelby would be allowed to resume work but would not be put back on patrol.

On Friday, Shelby announced her resignation from the department.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have made the following decision. Effective August 3, 2017, I will resign from the Tulsa Police Department. Since being reinstated, I have found that sitting behind a desk, isolated from all of my fellow officers and the citizens of Tulsa, is just not for me. I am proud to have had the privilege to call myself a Tulsa Police Officer. It is an honor that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I give thanks to all the people in Tulsa, across Oklahoma, in this country, and those around the world who supported me before, during, and since my trial. I also want to thank all my fellow officers for the moral support they gave me the last 10 months. I could not ask for better friends. I have had the honor of working with the finest officers in the nation. As I have stated before, the incident with Terence Crutcher was a tragedy for everyone involved, and I am sorry he lost his life. I pray for healing for his family. I will continue to pray for the unity of our community, the safety of our citizens and our police officers,” Shelby wrote in a letter released by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93.