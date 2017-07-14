Two men charged in homicides of missing Pennsylvania men

Two men were charged Friday with criminal homicide and a bevy of other crimes in connection with the deaths of four young men who went missing last week in suburban Philadelphia, according to the Bucks County District Attorney and the state Magisterial District Court docket.

Cosmo Dinardo, 20, was charged with four counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse, as well as with robbery and a weapons charge, documents show.

Sean Kratz, 20, was charged with three counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy, robbery and abuse of a corpse, as well as a weapons charge, documents show.

The charges relate to the killings of Jimi Patrick, Thomas Meo, Mark Sturgis and Dean Finocchiaro, who went missing within miles of each other in Bucks County.

Dinardo admitted to “his participation or commission in the murders of the four young men,” his attorney, Paul Lang, said Thursday.

Investigators have found discovered the body of Finocchiaro and other unidentified human remains in a 12.5-foot-grave on Dinardo’s parents property in Bucks County.

Developing story – more to come