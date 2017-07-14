Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, large antique show 4 your weekend

OKLAHOMA – The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival continues in Okemah, Oklahoma, Woody’s hometown, for the weekend!

The festival is tonight through Sunday at several venues.

You’ll get to hear great music and honor the singer who made us all proud that “this land is our land.”

And antique lovers, rejoice!

It’s time for the Oklahoma City Land Run Antique Show Saturday and Sunday at the Cox Convention Center.

And here is something completely different!

The Mother Road Firetruck Show and Muster is Saturday from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. in downtown Stroud.

Fire trucks will be traveling from across the state to compete and just show off!

