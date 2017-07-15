× Arkansas couple accused for recording sex acts in public

JONESBORO, Ark. – Officials in Arkansas say a man and a woman are accused of recording sex acts at public locations and promoting it on social media sites.

The Jonesboro Police Department says 36-year-old Derek Calloway and 30-year-old Leslie Sessions were each arrested Friday and released the same day.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports online records show Calloway was charged with public display of hard-core sexual conduct and Sessions was charged with promoting obscene performance.

Police arrested the couple after investigators learned Sessions was allegedly committing sex acts in public places and that Calloway was allegedly recording her actions.

Police say they believe the conduct occurred inside a local restaurant, in the parking lot of a home improvement store, at a nature center and at a local park.