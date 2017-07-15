Employee arrested after alleged sexual assault on Oklahoma woman at tire shop 

TULSA, Okla. – A tire shop employee has been arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a female customer.

Police say the woman went to the store for a tire change on Friday and when she got there, 41-year-old Carlos Manciel said she needed to go to the back with him to pick out a tire.

When the woman went in the back, Manciel proceeded to touch her inappropriately and said if she went further with him, the tire would be free.

The victim told police Manciel then tried to force her in to the back of the shop after she refused.

She was able to shove him and make her way to the front of the store.

Surveillance video of Manciel and the victim shows the two walking to the back, but there are no cameras where the alleged assault took place.

Fox 23 reports Manciel admitted to police that he did grab the woman.

The manager, who was not present at the time, has fired Manciel from the shop.

Manciel is currently on hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.