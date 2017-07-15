× “Heat Alert” issued by EMSA until temperatures drop

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA officials issued a “Heat Alert” Saturday.

A “Heat Alert” is issued when medics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

By 10 p.m. Friday, EMSA medics had responded to seven heat-related emergencies.

EMSA urges citizens to stay safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade or indoors,

