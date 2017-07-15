× KFOR takes home an Emmy award

OKLAHOMA CITY — KFOR Newschannel 4 is excited to announce the station has won a Heartland Regional Emmy Award!

Newschannel 4 anchor/reporter Ali Meyer and photojournalist Danny Thompson won the Heartland Emmy for their award winning report on the Daniel Holtzclaw case. They took home the Emmy for Specialty Assignment Report – News Series.

The station is nominated for nine Heartland Regional Emmy Awards at the Heartland Regional Emmy Chapter Awards Banquet Saturday, July 15th.