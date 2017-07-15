OHP asking for public’s help regarding crash that left trooper in critical condition

MOORE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help regarding a crash that left a trooper in critical condition.

Friday night, an OHP Trooper, who was assisting in a pursuit on I-35 just north of 27th Street, was struck by a vehicle as he was putting out stop sticks on the interstate.

The trooper was identified at Lt. Heath Meyer and he is currently in critical condition.

OHP is asking for help in locating witnesses who observed the pursuit as it traveled from Tecumseh Road in Norman, north on Interstate 35 to Interstate 240, and then eastbound to Pole Road in Oklahoma City.

They also need to know the whereabouts of the driver, 28-year-old Dangelo Ladon Burgess, who was driving the vehicle earlier in the day.

Troopers would also like to interview Sonny Ramirez, 39, of Oklahoma City. They believe Ramirez may have critical information regarding the incident.

If you know anything, you can contact the OHP Traffic Homicide Investigators by email at OHPTips@dps.ok.gov or call 866-OHP-TIPS.