MOORE, Okla. - An OHP Trooper who was assisting in a pursuit Friday night was critically injured.

Just after 10 p.m., officials say the trooper was putting out stop sticks on the highway when he was struck by the vehicle on I-35 at N.W. 27th Street.

The trooper is in critical condition at this time.

I-35 was shut down most of the night due to the incident.

The suspect in the pursuit was arrested.