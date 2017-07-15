× Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Texas man

TEXAS – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 85-year-old Texas man.

The Flower Mound Police Department in Texas is asking residents in Oklahoma and Arkansas to be on the lookout for Charles Edward Skinner.

He is described as a white male, around 5’9″, 220 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Flower Mound, Texas, on July 12 around 11 p.m. driving a black 2011 Honda CRV with the Texas license plate DF3L914.

Officials say he was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information or see Skinner, call the Flower Mound Police Department at 972-539-4357.