Weak summer front to bring scattered thunderstorms on Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY – A weak summer front in the area means scattered t’storms possible this weekend with slightly not as hot temps.

The best chance for scattered t’storms is Saturday afternoon and evening in central OK and then better chances in western OK on Sunday. But, can’t rule out pop up t’storms just about anywhere this weekend so keep an eye to the sky.

Any t’storms that get going will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning and some hail.

Next week, the summer upper ridge begins to take over again with less rain chances and even hotter temps. Toward the end of next week, the upper ridge might break down again leading to more scattered t’storms and not as hot temps by next weekend.