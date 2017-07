× Norman apartments evacuated after man barricades himself inside

NORMAN, Okla. – Apartments in Norman have been evacuated after a man has barricaded himself inside.

Police were called around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday morning to the Emerald Green Apartments in the 2800 block of Dewey Avenue.

The man is reportedly a mental patient.

Police said a SWAT team is also at the scene and they are attempting to make contact.

The evacuations are reportedly precautionary.