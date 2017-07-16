Scattered storms possible Sunday afternoon across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Temperatures will be a little less hot today, thanks to the weak summer front that has settled across the area. I’m expecting highs low to mid 90s instead of the upper 90s and lower 100s from Saturday. Yes, it’s still hot but not as hot.

The best chance for scattered t’storms today is across western, southern and southeastern Oklahoma. I’m only expecting isolated t’storms in central Oklahoma this Sunday afternoon / evening. So, get outside and enjoy the summer weather at the pool, but just remember to keep an eye on the sky just in case.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

For the rest of this week, the summer heat dome begins to take over the weather pattern. This means lots of sunny skies, with less rain chances and hotter temps. Highs will make a run a 100 degrees in central Oklahoma later this week. With the humidity, it always feels hotter.