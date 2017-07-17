× 4-year-old boy drowns at Oklahoma reservoir after jumping from raft

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has drowned after jumping from a raft in Kiowa County.

On July 16, rescue crews were called to the Tom Steed Reservoir in Kiowa County regarding a possible drowning.

Investigators say a 4-year-old boy was in the shallow water of the swimming area on a duck-shaped raft when a strong wind blew the raft past the swimming area into deeper water.

Authorities say the boy jumped off the raft, went under the water and never resurfaced.

Crews used sonar equipment and a drag tool to find the boy’s body.