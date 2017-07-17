× At least 16 treated for heat, dehydration at Garth Brooks concert

More than a dozen people were treated for heat-related injuries sustained at the Garth Brooks concert this past weekend, officials say.

Emergency Medical Services Authority (‘EMSA’) reports 16 people were treated near the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday night, with multiple more treated on Saturday. None of the treated concert-goers required transportation to area hospitals.

Brooks returned to Oklahoma City for the first time in 20 years with four shows at the arena on Friday and Saturday. We’re told thousands packed into the shows, with two held each night back-to-back.

Kristy Yager, public information officer for Oklahoma City, says air-conditioned areas like the Cox Convention Center across the street from the arena were available for fans as they waited in line to get into the sold out concerts this past weekend. The city and EMSA are urging concert-goers to stay hydrated and cool if they wait outdoors during the summer.

The next concert scheduled to be held at the Chesapeake Energy Arena will be Paul McCartney’s ‘One On One’ tour on Monday at 8 p.m.