Cooking with Kyle: Homemade southern peach cobbler

OKLAHOMA CITY – What’s better than a slice of delicious cobbler on a hot summer day? This southern recipe for peach cobbler is pretty easy to make and sure to please those who are lucky enough to get a bite.

4 C peeled, sliced fresh peaches (4-5 average sized peaches)

2 C sugar – divided

1 stick (8T) butter

1/2 C water

1 t ground cinnamon

1/2 t Almond Extract

1.5 C flour

1.5 C milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine peaches, 1 cup sugar, and water in a saucepan and mix well. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 12 minutes. Remove from the heat. Add ground cinnamon and almond extract. Stir.

Cut butter into chunks; place in 3qt baking dish. Place dish and butter into oven, allowing butter to melt.

In a bowl, slowly mix milk, flour and 1 C sugar together. Batter should resemble pancake batter. Pour mixture over melted butter. Do not stir. Using spoon, place peaches on top of batter. Drizzle remaining syrup evenly over peaches. Sprinkle top with additional ground cinnamon, if desired. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, or until batter has risen to/over top and is golden.

Cobbler may be served immediately (my preference) alone, with ice cream, or with whipped cream. Cover and refrigerate remaining cobbler – also great in a bowl with a touch of milk or cream, and also may be served chilled. Serves 6-8.