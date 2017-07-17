Critically injured trooper described as a ‘godly’ man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Those who know Lt. Heath Meyer, a graduate of the 2005 OHP academy, call him a wonderful person.

"This is just an incredibly tragic event but, to have it happen to Heath, it's hard," said DPS Commissioner Michael Thompson.

Meyer, a member of Troop A in Oklahoma City, heard the call for help Friday night and responded.

"What's especially tragic here is, just moments before this, Lt. Meyer, his troop commander and another lieutenant was sitting at our Troop A headquarters in Oklahoma City, just taking down there when they decided to get up and respond to assist a trooper that they hear is needing assistance," said OHP Chief Ricky Adams.

In addition to being a trooper, Meyer has held the job title of pastor as well.

"He was a deacon, and I just learned over the weekend he was a pastor of a small church in Cleveland County. He's the guy that everyone goes to when they need something," Thompson said.

Thompson said Meyer is a godly man with an incredible amount of faith, something he can lean on in the long days to come.

"Lt. Meyer, he's got a long road. So, it's not as if we're going to have a conclusion to this next week or the next month. It's a long, hard recovery that's facing right now," Thompson said.