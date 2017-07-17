Get ready for the hottest temps of the season so far

Get ready for the hottest temperatures of the season so far, mainly late this week.

Highs today will soar to the mid to upper 90s with a heat index between 100 and 105.

There’s a small chance for a storm or shower today, mainly in western Oklahoma.

Lows tonight will drop to the low to mid 70s.

Highs will continue to climb this week as the heat dome moves overhead and strengthens.

Temperatures will peak Friday and Saturday with OKC reaching its first 100 degree high of the season.

The heat dome will weaken and slide east Sunday, allowing for a few storms.

