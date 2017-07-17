× KFOR-TV Pay It Forward Contest Official Rules

KFOR-TV Pay It Forward Contest

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents as determined by KFOR-TV and reside in the Oklahoma City Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. You must be at least 13 years of age to enter. If the entrant is under the age of 18, and if that entrant is selected as a winner, the entrant must be represented by a legal guardian to receive the prize. Void where prohibited and outside the Oklahoma City DMA. Employees of KFOR-TV, First Fidelity Bank (collectively, the “Sponsor”), as well as Tribune Media and their respective parent companies, promotional agencies and advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

2. Contest Period: The Sponsor runs this contest on a rolling week by week basis. Each weekly period begins on Thursday at 12:01am CT and ends on Tuesday at 12:00pm CT. Sponsor will post notice of termination of the Contest at http://kfor.com/pay-it-4ward/.

3. Contest Entry: To enter the Contest, go to http://kfor.com/pay-it-4ward/. You will be directed to the Pay It Forward nomination form, where you will complete the official nomination form, submitting your name, email address, daytime phone number, name of the nominee and an essay indicating the reason why your nominee should be selected to win the cash prize. Your entry information must be complete and accurate. You cannot nominate yourself or a member of your immediate family. The essay must be in English and must be no more than 1,000 words long.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify those entries that contain offensive or inappropriate material which are deemed by Sponsor to be unsuitable, or which Sponsor believes would subject Sponsor to a claim or litigation.

Entrants must use their own name. Limit one entry per person and one per email address. All entry information (but not the essays themselves) becomes the property of KFOR-TV and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entrants may be required to become registered users of the KFOR website (registration is free). Any attempt by any contestant to obtain more than the stated number of entries using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, or logins or software-generated entries, robotic entries, other automated process, or third-party entry service will void those entries and such contestant may be disqualified. Only one registered account per entry. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided and the entries will be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. In the event of a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. The nominator of the potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. KFOR-TV may share information submitted in connection with the Contest with its Contest co-sponsor, and KFOR-TV will use the information in accordance with its privacy policy, which can be found at http://kfor.com/privacy-policy/.

4. Winner Selection: Each week one (1) nominee winner will be selected from all eligible, non-winning entries received as of the close of that weekly period. Entries will be judged by Sponsor on the following: 1/3 based on demonstrated need of the nominee, 1/3 based on nominee’s impact in the community and 1/3 based on newsworthiness of the nominee’s contribution. Winners are determined at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. Remaining valid entries will carry over to the next weekly judging.

5. Winner Notifications: Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winning nominee by attempting to contact the individual who submitted the winning entry by email or telephone. The person who provided the winning nomination will then be asked to assist the Sponsor in contacting the winner. A potential winner will be disqualified and Sponsor may select an alternate winner by applying the criteria set forth above to remaining eligible entries for that week if: (a) the individual who nominated the winner or the winning nominee does not respond within 72 hours of first notification attempt; (b) a winner or the entrant who nominated the winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) the entrant who nominated the winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; and/or (d) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined.

6. Prize: One (1) weekly winner’s nominee will receive $400, which will be awarded in the form of a check or cash payment to the winning nominee. In addition, and subject to approval of the parties, the story of the nominee may be featured on air KFOR-TV / KAUT-TV Newscasts. Appearance on the newscasts has no value, and the value of each prize is $400.

7. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Limit one prize to winner/nominated person. Winners are subject to verification by KFOR-TV. If the winning nominee is under the age of 18, the winner must be represented by a legal guardian. The legal guardian must accept the prize on behalf of the minor winner. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner by applying the criteria set forth herein to remaining, eligible entries for that week or to not award that winner’s prize at all. The winner will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity prior to receipt of prize. Failure to do so will disqualify the winning nominee. Any cost not specifically included in the prize is the sole responsibility of the winner.

8. Other Conditions of Entry: By entering, each contestant represents and warrants that no laws were broken in the creation of the essay and that the essay is his/her own original creation, the contestant has all rights necessary to submit the essay, the essay has not been copied in whole or in part from any other work, the essay not been previously published, the essay does not violate the rights of any person or entity (including but not limited to privacy rights and copyrights), the essay does not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, and does not contain inappropriate, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content. Entries that do not comply with these Official Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties will be disqualified. Each contestant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. By entering, each contestant grants to the Sponsor a world-wide, perpetual, royalty-free license to publish his/her essay on KFOR, on the KFOR website and through any and all other media, now known or hereafter devised, in any manner related to the Contest, without prior notice, approval or compensation. Contestants otherwise will retain all rights to their respective essays.

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION.

9. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Contest or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, (b) the Contest or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Contest becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Contest is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue, and/or terminate the relevant portion of the Contest, including the entire Contest, and/or modify the Contest. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, it will determine the winner by applying the judging criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Contest, Sponsor will post notice on the official Contest website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Contest. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Contest in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Contest shall be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no one shall be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Contest. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion to administer the Contest and interpret and apply the Rules. This Contest is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities.

10. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Contest and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of an essay or any other Contest-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Contest, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Contest, including attorneys’ fees.

11. Limitation of Liability: Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Contest or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (e) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Contest, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (f) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (g) entries which are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (h) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process, are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

12. Choice of Law/Forum: Oklahoma law shall govern this Contest, without regard to Oklahoma’s choice of law rules. The courts of Oklahoma shall be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Contest.

13. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KFOR-TV, 444 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours (8:30 am-5:30 pm CT) at KFOR-TV business offices or online at http://www.KFOR.com.

14. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to KFOR-TV, 444 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114 or appear in person at that location between normal business hours 8:30 am-5:30 pm CT.

15. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Contest and Contest website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

16. Sponsors: KFOR-TV, 444 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 and First Fidelitly Bank, 5100 North Classen Blvd. Fifth Floor, Oklahoma City, OK 73118.