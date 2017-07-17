“Nobody’s above the truth,” Texts between married Oklahoma officers sheds light into fight that led to arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - New evidence in the case of an officer accused of abusing his wife may show he was pushing her to hide it.

On July 3, Donald Brewer was arrested and charged with domestic abuse by strangulation of his wife.

Back on June 6, police said the two got into an argument at their home and Brewer called the police.

His wife was arrested for allegedly hitting Brewer in the head with a curling iron.

However, those charges were dropped now, and he was named the aggressor in the fight.

Now, a search warrant affidavit shows he may have told her to keep it under wraps.

The affidavit states, while officers were investigating the scene, Brewer was sending texts to his wife, "advising her to reduce the details of the incident texting 'if this goes bad, we are both going to catch charges and might get fired.'"

Garvin Isaacs, an attorney and legal analyst, took a look at the new evidence. He reminded the whole story is not here.

"We don't know what else is in there," Isaacs said. "Maybe, there's exculpatory evidence, evidence that would lead you to believe they're innocent."

However, if Brewer was asking her to lie to officers, Isaacs said it could be aiding and embedding obstruction of justice or subornation of perjury.

"Nobody's above the truth. Anytime someone tells another person to lie under oath or misrepresent the truth to law enforcement, that's criminal misconduct," Isaacs said.

We reached out to the district attorney's office and the police department. Both declined to comment on the new findings.