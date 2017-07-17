OHP: Chase suspect cause of trooper crashing into, critically injuring another trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the trooper who was hit by a vehicle during a high-speed chase was hit by another trooper.

At a press conference Monday, OHP said the suspect, Dangelo Burgess, was originally stopped along I-35 near Tecumseh Road for following too closely.

At some point, Burgess, with two passengers in his car, fled north.

As he entered Moore, Meyer and another trooper were placing spike strips on the interstate. Burgess managed to navigate around them, but the troopers following collided when they tried to avoid them.

“There’s a minor collision or a bump, and that bump threw him into the jersey wall where the accident occurred,” said Chief Ricky Adams with OHP.

He said the troopers had no time to react.

“It appears, at this time, this accident was unavoidable on part of our troopers,” he said. “The fault of this crash lays totally and completely on the shoulders of the suspect that displayed complete disregard and just a menace to the public in general.”

Meyer was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

But, why did Burgess flee?

“He was interviewed by our OHP troopers and admitted that the reason that he ran was because he knew that he had outstanding charges in Oklahoma County and he knew that he was unlicensed,” said Capt. Ronnie Hampton with DPS.

As it turns out, this wasn’t the first time Burgess was on the run.

“On June 11, 2016, this very individual was arrested by the Highway Patrol after a pursuit where he crashed his car and Lt. Meyer was the one who happened to work that crash,” Adams said.

Burgess was booked into the Cleveland County Jail on multiple felonies, and Meyer remains in critical condition.