Oklahoma City Fire Department selling t-shirts to help build memorial honoring fallen firefighters

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters are working to raise money to help honor those who have died on the job.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has made it their mission to build a memorial for fallen Oklahoma City firefighters.

However, the department does not have all the funds to complete the memorial.

Until July 23, the fire department is hosting a fundraiser and selling shirts to help finish the monument.

Each t-shirt costs $20 and honors those who gave their lives to protect others with a rendering of what the memorial will look like when it is finished.

“We are trying to raise funds to establish a fallen firefighters memorial here in front of administration of Oklahoma City Fire Station 1,” said Battalion Chief Chris Black.

Black says the department needs to sell approximately 1,300 t-shirts to finish the project.

To purchase a t-shirt, visit the fire department’s memorial fund.