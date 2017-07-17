× Oklahoma City firefighter suffers head injury while battling vehicle fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders were called to help one of their own on Monday afternoon after a firefighter was injured at a scene.

Around 3:15 p.m., firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire in the 4600 block of S. Choctaw Rd.

Officials with the fire department say a truck with a flatbed trailer carrying cardboard boxes was on fire.

Around 3:30 p.m., paramedics with EMSA were called to the vehicle fire after a firefighter reportedly suffered a head injury.

The firefighter was put into an ambulance, but appeared to be sitting up and talking to paramedics.

At this point, the extent of his injuries is unknown.