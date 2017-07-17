× Oklahoma City man allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death inside vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death inside a vehicle.

Around 2:22 a.m. on July 16, police were called to reports of a “trouble unknown” in the 200 block of S.E. 17th St.

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Marta Ortega unresponsive in the front seat of a vehicle.

Police said she had multiple stab wounds to her body.

Ortega was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Manuel Cruz, was at the scene when officers arrived.

Officials say Cruz was later arrested for Ortega’s murder.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for one count of first-degree murder.