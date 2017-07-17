Oklahoma Kicks Off Big 12 Football Media Days in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, TX - Big 12 Football Media Days kicked off from the Ford Center at the Star with Lincoln Riley making his first public appearance as Oklahoma's new head coach.

It's the first time in 18 years Bob Stoops hasn't represented the Sooners at the event. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby weighed in on Stoops' absence saying, "The Big 12 is poorer for not having Bob Stoops any longer as a head coach in our league. He was a tremendous influence on his staff, on his players, on his university over a very long period of time, and he had tremendous football teams and tremendous football players. His legacy is extraordinary, and I would have been remiss to not recognize him today. I think he is tremendous in every way​."

It didn't take Riley long to settle in though answer all kinds of questions ranging from running backs, quarterbacks to who the biggest heart throb on the team is.

Heisman finalist Baker Mayfield was the sought after athlete on day one of the event. He called his arrest this summer is Fayetteville a blessing in disguise because it's allowed him to become more involved in community service. Something he plans on continuing to do.

Riley mentioned that defensive back Will Sunderland, who is currently suspended indefinitely, will not return to the team unless he's exonerated from all charges stemming from an arrest due to being in possession of stolen property.

It wasn't all serious though at media days. The mascots held court quite well having a lot of fun with the media and players.

Day two of Big 12 Football media days kicks off on Tuesday where Texas, West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor and Oklahoma State are set to meet the media.