Oklahomans competing on ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge’

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a wild life for Julia Jones, a veterinary technician at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Whether she's examining hurt Komodo dragons, turning over massive turtles or being spit at by goats, there's never a dull moment.

"Working here at the zoo is definitely very, very physical. I mean we're handling a 170-pound snake today. I had to catch a tiny 40 gram bird earlier this morning,” Julia Jones, veterinary technician at Oklahoma City Zoo, said.

Her physically demanding job makes her a strong competitor for NBC’s 'American Ninja Warrior.'

"Just something new to try. I've gotten into body building and Crossfit the past couple of years," she said.

Producers of the show saw Jones' audition video and invited her to compete in Denver, Colorado. The episode airs Monday night.

She only had three weeks to get herself into 'American Ninja Warrior' condition. Former competitors helped her prepare for the grueling obstacle course.

"Talked to them and they gave me some advice on how to train for it, how to approach it. So I had kind of an idea going into Ninja Warrior what it was going to be like but it was much more than I expected it to be,” Jones said.

Carrying a snake may be a piece of cake for Jones, but maneuvering through the course is a totally different story.

"It was a lot larger than I thought it was going to be. The jumps were higher. The obstacles were bigger. I'm definitely happy with how my run went," she said.

An experience she says she plans to tackle again next year now with experience under her belt.

"Next year, I think I've definitely got to work on my jumps and work on my grip strength and be able to hold onto the obstacles a little bit longer," she said.

A warrior both in the animal kingdom and at the gym for a vet tech with a lot of strength.

'American Ninja Warrior' airs on NBC Monday night at 7 p.m.

However, she's not the only Oklahoman competing on a physically challenging television show.

Rider Kiesner and Roper Kiesner from Ripley, Oklahoma will put their strength to the test during Monday night's episode of 'Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge.'

The cowboys are competing for a chance to move forward in the competition with the 'Saddle Up' team. The obstacle course race is a half-mile and the winner takes home $250,000.

'Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge' begins at 9 p.m. on Monday on NBC.