Police searching for victim’s vehicle after man was found dead inside S.W. Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was killed and his vehicle is missing.

On July 14, 54-year-old William Poe was found dead inside of a home in the 12500 block of S.W. 14th.

Police say Poe’s injuries are consistent with homicide.

Authorities have been unable to locate Poe’s vehicle.

They say it appears to have been taken.

The missing vehicle is a 2008 white Ford Expedition EL with an Oklahoma Skydiving Center decal on it.

It has the Oklahoma tag number BYX-393.

There have been no arrests made in this case at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.