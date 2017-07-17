Volunteers needed to desegregate Oklahoma cemetery, help honor veterans

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A local group is seeking volunteers to help with a service project to honor Oklahoma veterans.

Honoring America’s Warriors and Team Rubicon Region 6 are seeking volunteers to help desegregate Evansville Cemetery in Logan County.

“We received a request to augment military funeral honors at Evansville Cemetery for a USAF Veteran who was interred over the Memorial Day weekend,” said Scotty Deatherage, the director of Honoring America’s Warriors. “On arrival, we noticed the grass was very tall on one side and there were veterans’ graves without flags, that’s when we realized it was segregated.”

Volunteers are needed to clear brush, mow, trim trees, clean markers and take the fence down that separates the two sides.

Honoring America’s Warriors says it will provide water and snacks for volunteers on July 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cemetery is privately owned and receives almost no funding for maintenance.

“It was a blessing for us to have a group willing to help bring this place the honor and respect it deserves,” said Gary LeGrande, the newly appointed caretaker.

Evansville Cemetery was established in 1889 and is the final resting place for veterans of the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam War and post 9/11.